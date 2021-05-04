Assurant Inc Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Assurant Inc (AIZ):

-Earnings: $148.5 million in Q1 vs. $148.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.41 in Q1 vs. $2.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $147.8 million or $2.47 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q1 vs. $2.45 billion in the same period last year.

