Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond (AIZN) Price Target Increased by 13.65% to 25.88

The average one-year price target for Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AIZN) has been revised to $25.88 / share. This is an increase of 13.65% from the prior estimate of $22.77 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.15 to a high of $28.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from the latest reported closing price of $21.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 56.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZN is 0.18%, an increase of 13.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.67% to 1,790K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 809K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares , representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 7.73% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 578K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 2.47% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 119K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 97K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 61K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 21.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

