Assurant Inc Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $274.1 million, or $5.41 per share. This compares with $146.6 million, or $2.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $301.1 million or $5.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $3.42 billion from $3.07 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $274.1 Mln. vs. $146.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.41 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $3.42 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.

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