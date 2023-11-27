Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15 (AIZN) Price Target Increased by 10.17% to 23.59

The average one-year price target for Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:AIZN) has been revised to 23.59 / share. This is an increase of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 21.41 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.99 to a high of 26.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from the latest reported closing price of 20.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZN is 0.15%, an increase of 20.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 4,018K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 840K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 11.13% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 579K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GIBAX - Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund A-Class holds 561K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 460K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 4.12% over the last quarter.

GIOAX - Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund A-Class holds 258K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

