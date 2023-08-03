Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15 (AIZN) Price Target Decreased by 12.54% to 23.22

The average one-year price target for Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15 (NYSE:AIZN) has been revised to 23.22 / share. This is an decrease of 12.54% from the prior estimate of 26.55 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.70 to a high of 25.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.33% from the latest reported closing price of 19.14 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant Inc - 5.25% NT REDEEM 15. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZN is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 3,966K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 753K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 4.66% over the last quarter.
FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 579K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 3.25% over the last quarter.
GIBAX - Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund A-Class holds 561K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 13.70% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 454K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZN by 10.18% over the last quarter.
GIOAX - Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund A-Class holds 258K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
