Assurant Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.16 billion, indicating 5.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIZ’s third-quarter earnings has moved down 0.2% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 35.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AIZ

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Assurant this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP of AIZ: Assurant has an Earnings ESP of -0.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Assurant’s Zacks Rank: AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q3 Results of AIZ

Solid performance at the Global Housing segment, as well as growth in Global Lifestyle, is likely to have aided the third-quarter performance of Assurant.



Revenues are likely to have gained from improved net earned premiums and higher net investment income.



Net earned premiums are expected to have benefited from higher premiums in the Global Housing and Global Lifestyle segments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter net earned premiums, fees and other income is pegged at $2.5 billion. We expect net earned premiums to increase 4.6% to $2.5 billion in the to-be-reported quarter. Fees and other income are expected to increase 10.9% to $486.9 million in the third quarter.



Net investment income is expected to have been driven by higher yields and assets in fixed maturity securities. The upside is likely to have been partially offset by reduced income in real estate joint ventures and lower yields and balances in cash and cash equivalents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter net investment income is pegged at $131 million. We expect net investment income to be $125.1 million.



Global Housing is expected to have been driven by Homeowners’ top-line growth, including growth in policies in force and higher average premiums within lender-placed and growth across various specialty products within Homeowners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $711 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $703.1 million.



Global Lifestyle is likely to have benefited from Connected Living growth, driven by higher contributions from global mobile protection and trade-in programs and a new program within financial services. Global Automotive results are likely to have benefited from improved loss experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for the segment’s third-quarter revenues are both pegged at $2.4 billion, suggesting growth of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. We expect the segment’s revenues to be $2.4 billion.



Total benefits, losses and expenses might have escalated because of higher underwriting and selling, general and administrative expenses. We expect total expenses to be $2.8 billion.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have aided the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some finance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +13.73% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.73 per share, implying an increase of 72.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



HCI Group, Inc. HCI has an Earnings ESP of +87.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, implying an increase of 400% from the year-ago reported figure.



HCI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) has an Earnings ESP of +18.72% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70 per share, implying an increase of 0.4% from the year-ago reported figure.



BRK.B’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing in the other three.

