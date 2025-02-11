ASSURANT Earnings Results: $AIZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSURANT ($AIZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $4.79 per share, beating estimates of $4.03 by $0.76. The company also reported revenue of $3,133,900,000, beating estimates of $3,075,808,550 by $58,091,450.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ASSURANT Insider Trading Activity
ASSURANT insiders have traded $AIZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BIJU NAIR (EVP) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $627,531
- DIMITRY DIRIENZO (SVP, CAO, Controller) sold 550 shares for an estimated $103,639
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ASSURANT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of ASSURANT stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 891,292 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,041,280
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 460,091 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,100,603
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 317,269 shares (-6.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,648,096
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 229,410 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,620,472
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 173,415 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,485,306
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 151,059 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,039,592
- FIL LTD added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,829,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.