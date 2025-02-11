ASSURANT Earnings Results: $AIZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASSURANT ($AIZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $4.79 per share, beating estimates of $4.03 by $0.76. The company also reported revenue of $3,133,900,000, beating estimates of $3,075,808,550 by $58,091,450.

ASSURANT Insider Trading Activity

ASSURANT insiders have traded $AIZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIJU NAIR (EVP) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $627,531

DIMITRY DIRIENZO (SVP, CAO, Controller) sold 550 shares for an estimated $103,639

ASSURANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of ASSURANT stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

