Assurant announces comprehensive Heavy Truck extended service contract

Assurant (AIZ) introduced the Assurant Heavy Truck Extended Service Contract. This new protection solution for Class 8 trucks offers a comprehensive suite of coverage options, including roadside assistance and towing, allowing dealers of new and used heavy trucks to offer their customers protection that can reduce total ownership costs, minimize downtime, and get them back on the road quickly.

