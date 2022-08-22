Assurant (AIZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $168.57, changing hands as low as $168.26 per share. Assurant Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIZ's low point in its 52 week range is $144.18 per share, with $194.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.16.

