Assurant (AIZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.28, changing hands as high as $131.42 per share. Assurant Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIZ's low point in its 52 week range is $104.49 per share, with $178.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.12. The AIZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
