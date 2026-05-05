Assurant (AIZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Assurant (AIZ) reported $3.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. EPS of $5.95 for the same period compares to $3.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.40, the EPS surprise was +10.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net investment income : $159.6 million versus $137.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.

: $159.6 million versus $137.3 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change. Fees and other income : $499.8 million versus $453.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.

: $499.8 million versus $453.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change. Net earned premiums, fees and other income : $3.28 billion compared to the $2.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year.

: $3.28 billion compared to the $2.7 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.7% year over year. Net investment income- Global Lifestyle : $108.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.

: $108.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%. Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle : $456.7 million versus $403.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.

: $456.7 million versus $403.4 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change. Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums, fees and other income : $2.55 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $2.55 billion versus $2.42 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Net earned premiums- Global Housing : $686 million compared to the $664.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $686 million compared to the $664.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Fees and other income- Global Housing : $43.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $43.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $46.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Net investment income- Global Housing : $40.7 million versus $37.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change.

: $40.7 million versus $37.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.8% change. Global Housing- Net earned premiums, fees and other income : $729.1 million compared to the $710.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $729.1 million compared to the $710.9 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Total revenues- Corporate & Other : $9.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%.

: $9.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums: $2.09 billion compared to the $2.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Here is how Assurant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>

Shares of Assurant have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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