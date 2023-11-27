Assurant (AIZ) Price Target Increased by 12.22% to 192.98

The average one-year price target for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) has been revised to 192.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.22% from the prior estimate of 171.97 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from the latest reported closing price of 165.80 / share.

Assurant Declares $0.72 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 27, 2023 will receive the payment on December 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $165.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1070 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.17%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 57,210K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,665K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,669K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,238K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 83.84% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,865K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 28.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,653K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Assurant Background Information

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

