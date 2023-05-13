Assurant (AIZ) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Assurant said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $129.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 57,441K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 2.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assurant is 162.38. The forecasts range from a low of 145.44 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.32% from its latest reported closing price of 129.58.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is 10,860MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,694K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,457K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 13.72% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,840K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 89.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,613K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,473K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 91.29% over the last quarter.

Assurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

