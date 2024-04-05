Assurant (AIZ) Bolsters UK Presence With iSmash Acquisition

Assurant Inc. AIZ, a global leader in lifestyle and housing solutions, has expanded its footprint in the UK market through the acquisition of iSmash, the country's top independent tech repair brand. This strategic move solidifies Assurant's position in the drop-in mobile equipment service and protection sectors.

Enhanced Scale and Expertise

Founded in 2013, iSmash has quickly risen to prominence with 38 retail locations and 152 employees across the UK. Its specialization in express drop-in repair services for smartphones, tablets, and laptops aligns perfectly with Assurant's commitment to providing comprehensive consumer solutions.

Strengthening Leadership Position

With the addition of iSmash, Assurant now boasts a combined network of 68 locations, including its existing Pocket Geek Tech Repair centers. This expanded presence, manned by highly trained tech repair specialists, firmly establishes Assurant as the premier destination for drop-in device repairs in the UK.

Value-Driven Integration

The integration of iSmash into Assurant's operations underscores the company's dedication to enhancing customer experience. By leveraging iSmash's drop-in repair services alongside its existing capabilities, Assurant aims to offer customers more convenient and expedited repair options, thereby adding significant value to its mobile offerings.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Both Assurant and iSmash express enthusiasm for the opportunities this acquisition brings. Christian Formby, president of Assurant Europe, highlights the alignment of values, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome iSmash to Assurant to strengthen our position as a leading provider of mobile device solutions in the UK." Similarly, iSmash CEO Chris Murton sees this partnership as a means to shape the future of the UK mobile industry, promising lasting value for customers in need of efficient, reliable repair services.

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of Assurant have gained 6.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth. AIZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

