Assurant (AIZ) Acquires Fixt, Boosts Mobile Repair Services

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has acquired vendor network management company, Fixt.



Founded in 2014, this Baltimore, MD-based startup, Fixt is a complete device support platform. It is a leading provider of on-demand mobile device support and repair. It provides service through a network of more than 1,500 repair technicians.



The buyout of Fixt will enable Assurant, a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions, to reinforce its proprietary device lifecycle management platform, which will assist customers with expanded options to overcome problems with their mobile devices. Also, it will aid in the management of their service experience.



Customers will have more options while choosing the points of service with the addition of Fixt’s platform.



As far as Fixt is concerned, the deal will enable it to expand its mobile device protection and support services to customers on a global scale.



The combination of first on-demand technology repair platform of Fixt and end-to-end Dynamic Fulfilment platform of Assurant is aimed at upgrading the experience for mobile device owners.



Assurant partners with leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver enhanced customer experience. Through its Global Lifestyle segment, it provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services to consumer electronics and appliances which is referred to as Connected Living.



In this segment, revenues from service contracts and sales of products are primarily from its Connected Living business. Through partnerships with mobile carriers, Assurant provides administrative services related to its mobile device protection products, including customer support and claims handling, service delivery, and repair and logistics among others. Global Lifestyle segment contributed 75.7% to the company’s top-line growth in the first half of 2020.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) multi-line insurer have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has gained 0.6% against the industry's decline of 15.5%. We expect higher revenues, strategic initiatives and a solid capital position to drive shares higher in the near term.

