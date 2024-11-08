Assura PLC Executives Secure Shares Amid Growth

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc has announced that its key executives, including CEO Jonathan Murphy and CFO Jayne Cottam, have acquired partnership shares and received matching and free shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to align management interests with shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its continued financial growth. Assura, a leading healthcare real estate investment trust, remains a significant player in the UK market with a portfolio valued at £2.7 billion.

