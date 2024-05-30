Assura PLC CFO Buys Company Shares

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura PLC’s CFO, Jayne Cottam, has recently increased her stake in the company by purchasing 54,700 Ordinary Shares at a price of 40.23 pence each, bringing her total holdings to 824,708 shares. This transaction, reported in compliance with Market Abuse Regulation, reflects continued managerial confidence in the UK’s leading healthcare property investor. Assura PLC, a FTSE 250 listed company, is known for contributing to better health outcomes with a portfolio valued at £2.7 billion.

