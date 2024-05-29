Assura plc Announces Quarterly Interim Dividend

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc, a healthcare property investment and development firm, has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.84 pence per share, payable on July 10, 2024, to shareholders registered as of June 7, 2024. Shareholders have the option to receive this dividend in cash or as new shares through the Scrip Dividend Alternative, with details available on the company’s website. All necessary forms and actions must be completed by June 28, 2024, for shareholders opting for the Scrip Dividend Alternative.

