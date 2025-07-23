$ASST stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASST stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,419,394 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ASST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ASST stock page):
$ASST Insider Trading Activity
$ASST insiders have traded $ASST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL GAUBERT (Executive Chairman) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $223,215
- MATTHEW KRUEGER (CFO, Treasurer and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,400 shares for an estimated $217,266.
$ASST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ASST stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 4 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $15
