$ASST stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASST stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,419,394 of trading volume.

$ASST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ASST (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ASST stock page ):

$ASST insiders have traded $ASST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GAUBERT (Executive Chairman) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $223,215

MATTHEW KRUEGER (CFO, Treasurer and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,400 shares for an estimated $217,266.

$ASST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ASST stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 4 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $15

