News & Insights

Stocks

Associated International Hotels to Review Interim Results

November 13, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated International Hotels Limited (HK:0105) has released an update.

Associated International Hotels Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The company will also consider the distribution of an interim dividend during this meeting. This announcement may pique the interest of investors seeking potential dividend opportunities.

For further insights into HK:0105 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.