Associated International Hotels to Review Interim Results

Associated International Hotels Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. The company will also consider the distribution of an interim dividend during this meeting. This announcement may pique the interest of investors seeking potential dividend opportunities.

