Associated International Hotels Faces Interim Loss Amid Valuation Challenges

November 28, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated International Hotels Limited (HK:0105) has released an update.

Associated International Hotels Limited reported a significant interim loss of HK$490.9 million for the first half of 2024, largely impacted by valuation losses on investment properties despite a slight increase in revenue. The company saw its net assets decrease to HK$7.28 billion, reflecting the challenging market conditions. Investors are closely watching these developments as the company’s financial strategies adapt to the evolving environment.

