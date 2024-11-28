News & Insights

Associated International Hotels Announces Interim Dividend

November 28, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Associated International Hotels Limited (HK:0105) has released an update.

Associated International Hotels Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.16 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with payment scheduled for January 8, 2025. Investors looking to capitalize on this dividend opportunity should ensure their share registration by December 13, 2024.

