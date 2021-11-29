Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that AC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AC was $40.22, representing a -9.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.67 and a 33.13% increase over the 52 week low of $30.21.

AC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). AC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AC as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPHE with an increase of 5.19% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AC at 6.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.