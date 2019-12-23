Dividends
Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AC was $38.71, representing a -15.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.58 and a 20.52% increase over the 52 week low of $32.12.

AC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). AC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.53.

