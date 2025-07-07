Associated Capital Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Book Value Range of $43.20 to $43.40 per Share

Associated Capital Group announced a preliminary second quarter book value of $43.20 to $43.40 per share, up from March.

Quiver AI Summary

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) announced a preliminary estimate for its second quarter book value of $43.20 to $43.40 per share, an increase from $42.51 per share at the end of March 2025 and $42.14 per share at the end of December 2024. The company, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, provides alternative investment management and has designated proprietary capital for direct investments through its businesses such as Gabelli Private Equity Partners and Gabelli Principal Strategies Group. Further financial results will be disclosed in August. The release includes forward-looking statements about the company's expectations and forecasts, cautioning that actual results may differ significantly from these projections.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a preliminary book value range for the second quarter of 2025 indicates positive growth, rising from $42.14 per share at December 31, 2024, to a projected range of $43.20 to $43.40 per share.



The increase in book value reflects the company's strong financial performance and may enhance investor confidence.



This press release sets the stage for further detailed financial results to be issued in August, signaling transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

Potential Negatives

The preliminary book value range of $43.20 to $43.40 per share, while an increase, indicates only modest growth from $42.51 at the previous quarter, which may suggest slower performance compared to market expectations.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors, as these statements emphasize that there is no guarantee of achieving projected financial performance.

The company has yet to provide detailed financial results, leaving stakeholders without critical information that could impact their assessment and decisions regarding the company’s performance.

FAQ

What is the preliminary book value per share for Associated Capital Group?

The preliminary range for the second quarter book value is $43.20 to $43.40 per share.

How does the current book value compare to previous quarters?

The current book value has increased from $42.51 per share at March 31, 2025, and $42.14 at December 31, 2024.

When will Associated Capital Group release its financial results?

Associated Capital Group is set to issue further details on its financial results in August.

What services does Associated Capital Group provide?

The company offers alternative investment management and has a direct investment business focusing on various core pillars.

What caution should investors take regarding forward-looking statements?

Investors should be cautious as forward-looking statements may not guarantee future performance and can differ from actual results.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $AC stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Capital Group, Inc. (“AC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AC)



,



announced today a preliminary range for its second quarter book value of $43.20 to $43.40 per share. This compares to $42.51 per share at March 31, 2025 and $42.14 per share at December 31, 2024.





AC will be issuing further details on its financial results in August.







About Associated Capital Group, Inc.







Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: AC), based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. (“GCIA”). We have also earmarked proprietary capital for our direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along several core pillars including Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC (“GPEP”), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a “fund-less” sponsor. We also created Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC (“GPS”) in December 2015 to pursue strategic operating initiatives.







SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION







Our disclosure and analysis in this press release contain “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.





Ian J. McAdams





Chief Financial Officer





(914) 921-5078





Associated-Capital-Group.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.