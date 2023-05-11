Associated Capital Group Inc - (AC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Associated Capital Group Inc - said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 0.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Capital Group Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.13%, an increase of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 3,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,245K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 6.78% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Paradigm Portfolio holds 260K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 190K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 146K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Mad River Investors holds 109K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Associated Capital Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA" f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). The proprietary capital is earmarked for its direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars; Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and, Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS") created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

