Associated Capital falls -6.2%

Associated Capital (AC) is down -6.2%, or -$2.55 to $38.55.
Read More on AC:
- Associated Capital reports preliminary book value $41.85-$42.05 per share
- Associated Capital trading resumes
- Associated Capital announces special dividend of $2 per share
- Associated Capital trading halted, news pending
