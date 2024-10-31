Associated British Foods Updates on Share Capital

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has announced that it has 740,776,210 ordinary shares available for trading, each granting one vote at general meetings. Shareholders can use this figure to calculate and notify changes in their stakes in accordance with regulatory rules. The company holds no shares in treasury, ensuring full participation in the market.

