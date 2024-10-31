News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Updates on Share Capital

October 31, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods PLC has announced that it has 740,776,210 ordinary shares available for trading, each granting one vote at general meetings. Shareholders can use this figure to calculate and notify changes in their stakes in accordance with regulatory rules. The company holds no shares in treasury, ensuring full participation in the market.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.