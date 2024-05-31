News & Insights

Associated British Foods Updates Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has declared that a total of 750,389,678 ordinary shares are currently admitted to trading, each with equal voting rights in company meetings. Shareholders can use this total share count as a reference for disclosing their shareholding changes as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Notably, the company has confirmed that it does not possess any treasury shares.

