Associated British Foods Updates Share Capital

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has declared that a total of 750,389,678 ordinary shares are currently admitted to trading, each with equal voting rights in company meetings. Shareholders can use this total share count as a reference for disclosing their shareholding changes as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules. Notably, the company has confirmed that it does not possess any treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.