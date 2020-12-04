Associated British Foods Still Expects Higher FY Primark Sales And Profit

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods Plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said that it continues to expect Primark sales and profit to be higher this financial year compared to last. It will continue to expand retail selling space.

In its trading update, the company said that across its markets 34 stores remain temporarily closed, including all stores in Northern Ireland and Austria, and the government-announced periods of closure vary by market. It represented 7% of its total retail selling space compared to 62% when the highest number of stores were closed in November.

The company's estimate for the loss of sales for the announced periods of closure this Autumn is now about 430 million pounds. The company's forecast for UK sugar production for 2020/21 is now 0.9 million tonnes, lower than previously expected and well down on last year's 1.19 million tonnes, due to the severe impact of virus yellows disease on sugar beet. Mainly driven by an improved performance in Illovo, for the full year AB Sugar is still expected to deliver a higher profit.

