Associated British Foods Share Buyback Update

May 24, 2024 — 01:18 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has announced the repurchase of 25,988 of its ordinary shares on May 24, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with the intention of canceling the acquired shares. The transactions were made on the London Stock Exchange and other trading venues, with Barclays Capital Securities Limited acting as the investment firm, and the shares were bought at prices ranging from GBp 2,693.0000 to GBp 2,710.0000.

