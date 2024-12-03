Associated British Foods Sees Voting Rights Shift

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.
Associated British Foods PLC has announced a change in the breakdown of voting rights, with Wittington Investments Limited increasing its stake to 57.09% from 56.14%. This development signifies a strengthened position for Wittington in the company, potentially influencing future decisions and strategies.
