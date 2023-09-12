News & Insights

Markets

Associated British Foods Sees FY Adj. Operating Profit Slightly Better Than Prior Outlook

September 12, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) issued an update prior to entering the close period for its full year results for the 52 weeks to 16 September 2023. The Group said, overall, outlook for the financial year is slightly better than previous expectations of Group adjusted operating profit to be moderately ahead of last year.

At Primark, fourth-quarter sales are projected to be around 15% higher than in the same period in the previous financial year, with like-for-like sales growth of around 8%. For the financial year 2022-2023, retail sales are expected to be 9.0 billion pounds, around 15% ahead of sales last year. Like-for-like sales growth for the fiscal year are expected to be around 9%. Second half adjusted operating profit margin is estimated to be slightly below 8% and for the full financial year to be around 8%.

The Group expects Primark adjusted operating profit margin to recover strongly in the next financial year, 2023-2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.