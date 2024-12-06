Associated British Foods Secures Strong AGM Support

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods reported that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of several directors and the approval of the directors’ remuneration report. The results demonstrate confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

