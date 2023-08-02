Associated British Foods plc - ADR (ASBFY) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 28.65

The average one-year price target for Associated British Foods plc - ADR (OTC:ASBFY) has been revised to 28.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 26.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.70 to a high of 33.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from the latest reported closing price of 27.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFY is 0.37%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.60% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 6.81% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 43.17% over the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

