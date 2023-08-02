Associated British Foods plc - ADR (ASBFY) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 28.65

The average one-year price target for Associated British Foods plc - ADR (OTC:ASBFY) has been revised to 28.65 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 26.28 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.70 to a high of 33.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.46% from the latest reported closing price of 27.43 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFY is 0.37%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.60% to 8K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 6.81% over the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 25.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 43.17% over the last quarter.
Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.