Associated British Foods plc - ADR (ASBFY) Price Target Increased by 8.80% to 30.52

The average one-year price target for Associated British Foods plc - ADR (OTC:ASBFY) has been revised to 30.52 / share. This is an increase of 8.80% from the prior estimate of 28.06 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.27 to a high of 39.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.15% from the latest reported closing price of 29.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFY is 0.26%, an increase of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 15.70% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 57.15% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 32.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 76.35% over the last quarter.

