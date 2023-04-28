Associated British Foods plc - ADR (ASBFY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Associated British Foods plc - ADR said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBFY is 0.34%, an increase of 505.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.07% to 7K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.41% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated British Foods plc - ADR is 26.13. The forecasts range from a low of 18.19 to a high of $32.99. The average price target represents an increase of 66.41% from its latest reported closing price of 15.70.

The projected annual revenue for Associated British Foods plc - ADR is 19,255MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KAIBX - KARNER BLUE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT FUND Butterfly Class holds 4K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 1,548.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBFY by 92.28% over the last quarter.

Financial Management Professionals holds 1K shares.

