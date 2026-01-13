Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 2,071.94

The average one-year price target for Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) has been revised to 2,071.94 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 2,311.64 GBX dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,666.50 GBX to a high of 3,255.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1,844.50 GBX / share.

Associated British Foods Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.56%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABF is 0.15%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 60,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 26,244K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,045K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 16.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,278K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,441K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 4,200K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 84.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 579.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,652K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 2.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

