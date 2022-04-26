Associated British Foods H1 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 Adj. Profit

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax surged 131 percent to 635 million pounds from last year's 275 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 60.3 pence, up 194 percent from 20.5 pence in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 666 million pounds, compared to 319 million pounds a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were 63.8 pence

Group revenue climbed 25 percent to 7.88 billion pounds from 6.31 billion pounds last year. Revenue grew 28 percent at constant exchange rates.

Further, the company confirmed that an interim dividend of 13.8 pence per share, higher than last year's 6.2 pence, will be paid on July 8 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on June 10.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects significant progress in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the Group.

Notwithstanding the greater inflationary pressures and lower second half margins, the company still expects growth in adjusted operating profit for the Group in the second half compared to the same period last year.

