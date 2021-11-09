Associated British Foods FY Adj. Operating Profit Broadly In Line With Last Year

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said its fiscal year adjusted operating profit was broadly in line with last year, which was also impacted by lost sales during the closures of Primark stores. Group revenue was in line with last year at constant currency.

For the 53 weeks ended 18 September 2021, profit before tax increased to 725 million pounds from 686 million pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 60.5 pence compared to 57.6 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 1.01 billion pounds, compared to 1.02 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share declined by 1% to 80.1 pence from 81.1 pence. Revenue was 13.88 billion pounds compared to 13.94 billion pounds, last year.

For the full year, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 20.5 pence per share giving a full year dividend of 26.7 pence per share. Also, the Board has declared the payment of a special dividend, to be paid as a second interim dividend, of 13.8 pence per share. The payment date for the 2021 final dividend and second interim dividend will be 14 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 17 December 2021. Total dividends for fiscal 2021 would be 40.5 pence per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.