News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

December 05, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Associated British Foods has repurchased 311,613 of its own shares at an average price of 2262.436 pence per share. This transaction, part of a share buyback program, was conducted through UBS AG London Branch and all shares will be cancelled. Such moves are often seen as a signal of confidence by a company in its own financial health, potentially making it an intriguing development for stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.