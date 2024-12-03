News & Insights

Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

December 03, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased and cancelled 9,912 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with prices ranging from 2,250 to 2,260 pence per share. This move, executed through UBS AG London Branch, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

