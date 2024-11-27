Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 214,753 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2,204.36 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. The shares, purchased from UBS AG London Branch, were acquired on various exchanges including the London Stock Exchange, BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, and Aquis. This move is part of the company’s strategic approach to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

