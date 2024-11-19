Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has executed a share buyback, purchasing 151,192 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG at an average price of 2163.8027 pence per share. This move, part of a previously announced repurchase program, aims to cancel these shares, potentially impacting the company’s stock value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

