Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

October 28, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 60,000 of its ordinary shares, with an average price of 2301.55 pence per share. The transactions were conducted through Barclays Capital Securities and took place on various venues including the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, reflecting a strategic step to manage its equity and potentially enhance shareholder value.

