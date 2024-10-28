Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 60,000 of its ordinary shares, with an average price of 2301.55 pence per share. The transactions were conducted through Barclays Capital Securities and took place on various venues including the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program, reflecting a strategic step to manage its equity and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.