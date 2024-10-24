News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

October 24, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2320.37 pence per share as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. This strategic action was executed through Barclays Capital Securities on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.