Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2320.37 pence per share as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. This strategic action was executed through Barclays Capital Securities on various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange.

