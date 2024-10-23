Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares, each priced at an average of 2317.1816 pence, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move, executed through Barclays Capital Securities, underscores the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Such buyback actions often indicate management’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

