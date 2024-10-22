Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 200,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2320.6979 pence per share as part of its share buyback program. The shares were acquired from Barclays Capital Securities and will be canceled, a move that may influence the company’s stock value and attract investor interest.

