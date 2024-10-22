News & Insights

Stocks

Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Program

October 22, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 200,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2320.6979 pence per share as part of its share buyback program. The shares were acquired from Barclays Capital Securities and will be canceled, a move that may influence the company’s stock value and attract investor interest.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.