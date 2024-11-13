Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback Plan

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has executed a share buyback, purchasing 123,402 ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2211.1068, as part of its ongoing repurchase program. This move, conducted with UBS AG London Branch, aims to cancel the acquired shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the total number of outstanding shares.

