Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback

May 22, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc (ABF) has announced the buyback and cancellation of 124,970 of its ordinary shares on May 22, 2024. The shares were repurchased at prices ranging between GBp 2,679.0000 and GBp 2,711.0000 per share, with an average purchase price of GBp 2,689.5531. This transaction is part of the company’s share repurchase program that was previously disclosed to shareholders.

